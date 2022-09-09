Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gary Davis.

It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County.

However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.

There will never be an end to this “crisis”, if our federal and local government cannot work together on the other issues that “low-income” individuals are facing.

Maybe we should start, by looking into some of the “reasons” that they are “low-income”.

I, myself am “permanently disabled”, and so is my fiancé. Together our combined income is still doesn’t equal 2× the rent amount in most places. Not to mention, that you cannot have even one single “eviction” on your record.

Not everyone is “homeless” for the same reasons, and not everyone has an “eviction” for the same reasons. Some people (a lot), have been evicted, and or forced out, due to circumstances beyond their control.

Not everyone who is “homeless”, are “drug addicts”. Not everyone that is “homeless” are “criminals”.

Yes, in my experience interacting with people in this situation, most of them are addicts. However, I have noticed that there are quite a few, whom would not, and did not do “drugs” until they were forced into the situation that they are currently in.

In conclusion, we are NOT all “created equal” and we are NOT all in this “crisis” for the same reasons.

But, we can all work together, and try to come up with better ideas, rather than just complaining about it!

Thank you for letting me rant about this, and this is my first time writing about anything.