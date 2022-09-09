Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 6, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

To start its meeting Sept. 6, 2022 Council presented two proclamations: One to West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Lakewood Police recognizing Sept. 11, 2022 as Patriot Day of Remembrance and the other to Jose Gonzales with Veteran Roofers recognizing Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2022 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Lakewood.

After that, much of the meeting was dedicated to hearing from the public about proposed changes to the city’s tree preservation code.

A total of 118 comments were received. Of those, nine were written, 77 were emailed, and 32 people spoke at the hearing. Following testimony, Mayor Jason Whalen closed the public hearing.

Council will continue its review of the proposed changes at its Sept. 12, 2022 study session. Comments received at the public hearing will be taken into consideration. Council is expected to act on the proposed changes to code before the end of the year.

Background: The City Council directed the City Manager to complete a review of the city’s tree preservation code after residents expressed concerns and interest in an update in 2021. From there an Ad Hoc Tree Committee was formed in February 2022. The committee engaged the public and met seven times to review things like urban tree canopy, habitat protection, and housing and job targets.

In April the committee sent a recommendation to the Lakewood Planning Commission for consideration. The commission held a seven meetings to review the proposed changes and hear from the public. Its final recommendation was sent to the City Council in July. Since then Council has reviewed the reports and proposed recommendations and heard from the public. Council will resume its review at its Sept. 12, 2022 study session.

Related information:

Other action: Council adopted Ordinance 773, vacating the westerly 36 feet of 88th Ave Ct SW west of the intersection with Wadsworth St SW.

Watch the meeting: City Council Meeting of September 6, 2022

What’s on deck: Council will hold a study session Sept. 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include: