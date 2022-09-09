 Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park – The Suburban Times

Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town.

Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Tacoma Weekly to see a terrific feature article

I also suggest some very interesting reading about Japanese history in Tacoma

This past May, Tacoma Weekly wrote about Merilee Tanbara’s video on the Japanese internment which was shown at the Grand Cinema as part of the “Our Communities Our Neighbors” video project at and announced her upcoming book on the internment.

Here is another fascinating intro to Tacoma’s Japan Town history

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma this Saturday at 4:00 for CHIKIRI And The School of TAIKO performing Japanese Taiko Drums.

  • Saturday September 10th at 4:00pm
  • Outdoors at Old Town Park
  • This event is FREE, all are welcome
  • Masks are optional

More information at: classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

