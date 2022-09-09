Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town.

Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma this Saturday at 4:00 for CHIKIRI And The School of TAIKO performing Japanese Taiko Drums.

Saturday September 10th at 4:00pm

Outdoors at Old Town Park

This event is FREE, all are welcome

Masks are optional

More information at: classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/