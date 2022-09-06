Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension Construction throughout the Project Corridor – The Suburban Times

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

September 2nd Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration.

(Postponed) Full closure of E. 25th Street between G and K streets is now scheduled as early as September 10th . Possible weekday closures will be coordinated directly with impacted businesses.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 9th Street and Commerce St. intersection closure with local access only on Commerce Street between S. 7th and S. 11th streets started on August 1st and is scheduled to finish in late September. The contractor is working on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This requires a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. Traffic detours will be in place with crosswalk and pedestrian access closures at the intersection of 9th and Commerce St. The construction work includes utility relocation, systems installations, installing track slab, roadway restoration, demolition of the current Theater District Station and pedestrian ramps. During this work the Tacoma Link Line will be closed and there will be a bus shuttle providing transit service in the corridor, similar to what occurred for the T-line closure last summer on Pacific Ave. (more details of the closure here).

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

(Postponed) N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work will be scheduled for a later date. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St.

Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way full intersection is closed to complete the sewer installation, electrical work and restoration. Work will be completed between 7am-9pm Monday-Saturday. This work is scheduled to be completed by late September (detour map).

Future street closures: N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return at a future date. Northbound N. Tacoma Ave NB Closure at N. 1st Street will occur at a future date. South and North J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way:

S. 15th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street is scheduled to open by next week

Future street closures: S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled to close for restoration and crosswalk work as early as September 9th (Angled parking will be inserted for Northbound traffic on both sides of MLK Jr. Way to mitigate for the loss of parking). S. 9th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street closure will occur as early as late September (This will occur after the S. 11th Street work is completed). MLK Jr. Way at S. 14th, Earnest S Brazil and S 10th streets will have traffic control impacts that will require full closure of MLK and/or directional closure to install drainage along the future light rail trackway. Each location will take about 6 days of work and will start on September 7th.



More

Cross the street at only designated crosswalks. For wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and bicyclists’ cross tracks at a right angle. Obey all traffic signs and signals.

Driveway and pedestrian access are maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to removing pavement and operating equipment.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will occur during the daytime and nighttime hours. Saturday work can start as early as 7 a.m.

Businesses are open during construction. Support your local business and stay Loyal to the Local!

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.

