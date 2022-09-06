 Congratulations Pierce County Television – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Congratulations Pierce County Television

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County social media post.

We did it! Pierce County Television has won FIRST PLACE in the nation for Overall Excellence in the 2022 Government Programming Awards! bit.ly/3wWz22z

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.