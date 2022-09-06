Congratulations Pierce County Television – The Suburban Times

Congratulations Pierce County Television September 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County social media post. We did it! Pierce County Television has won FIRST PLACE in the nation for Overall Excellence in the 2022 Government Programming Awards! bit.ly/3wWz22z We did it! Pierce County Television has won 🥇 FIRST PLACE 🥇 in the nation for Overall Excellence in the 2022 Government Programming Awards! 🎉 t.co/KQtRsxkCCI pic.twitter.com/nVs8bFnoRE— Pierce County TV (@PierceCountyTV) September 2, 2022
