Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post.

Sept. is suicide prevention month. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it’s important to know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and finding the best option is key to a successful recovery. For more info: home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/spp…