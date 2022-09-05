Public Hearing: Tree Preservation Code Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed Tree Preservation Code updates at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend either in person or via Zoom to provide public testimony on the proposed updates.

A copy of the proposed amendments and accompanying staff report is available online. (Beginning on page 565.)

The Lakewood City Council meets in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW in Lakewood. Meetings are hybrid, allowing for in-person or remote attendance.

To join remotely, use this Zoom link, or call 253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373. When the public hearing opens, raise your hand in Zoom and wait to be called on to provide testimony.

Submit written comments to City Clerk Briana Schumacher via email.

For additional information about the proposed updates contact Planning Manager Courtney Brunell at (253) 983-7839 or cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us.