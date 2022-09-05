Lakes High School Career Choices Class Welcomes Guest Speakers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CTE Teacher Mr. Baron Coleman.

Lakes High School Career and Technical Education-Career Choices classes invite local businesses, community college programs, colleges/universities and vocational trades, to share your expertise/programs to our young folks. We want to ensure all students are presented with various career options, and opportunities to best support their career path and post high school outcomes.

Guest Speakers are invited into my classes via in person or through virtual classroom experience. If you are a professional business or organization, Vocational Trades program, or educational institution, we invite you to support our kids and this program.

For more information, please contact Mr, Baron Coleman at bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or contact me at 253-583-5550 Ext 7717.