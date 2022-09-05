Community advisory committee discusses providing library services in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its third of five meetings on Friday, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m.

Join in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or participate via Zoom: us06web.zoom.us/j/82671218820 Meeting ID: 826 7121 8820 or call: 253 215 8782 and enter the meeting ID: 826 7121 8820.

At the meeting, the volunteer committee will review input from the community about library services and buildings in downtown Lakewood and the Tillicum neighborhood. In the past month, more than 2,000 people responded to a survey about library services. In addition, community members gave input at public events, such as the Lakewood Farmers Market, and community leaders provided feedback through interviews.

Also on tap for the meeting, the Pierce County Library will provide information about costs to build and operate public libraries and the City of Lakewood will provide information about the City’s senior center as an opportunity to co-locate services with a future Lakewood Library. In addition, the volunteer committee will move toward identifying how it will evaluate options to make a recommendation about the best way to deliver quality library services in Lakewood.

The Community Advisory Committee is charged with the following:

Understanding public input from 2019.

Assessing public input gathered this summer in surveys, interviews and at public events.

Reviewing the significant building needs.

Providing advice to the Library System about how it could best provide library services for Lakewood.

For the Lakewood Library, the committee is expected to recommend whether to:

Retain the current facility.

Build a new library on a different site.

Build a new library on the current site.

Renovate another building elsewhere in the community.

For the Tillicum Library, the committee is expected to recommend whether to:

Retain the current facility.

Build a new library on a different site.

In June, the Library System closed the Lakewood Library because it was in critical condition. Since that time, the Library System has continued to serve the community with nearby Tillicum Pierce County Library and other libraries in the district as well as providing events and classes throughout the Lakewood community. At the same time, the Library System has been working to secure space for interim library services.

In late 2021, architects conducted a building condition assessment and concluded the Lakewood Library required an estimated $10 million-$15 million in repairs for improved safety and access, including replacing the roof, elevator, HVAC and plumbing system, repairing damage throughout the building from the leaky roof, upgrading windows and doors, and making many other needed improvements. Appraisers estimated the value of the current building at $1.5 million.

The committee is projected to give its recommendation to the Library Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council in fall 2022. The Board of Trustees will determine next steps.