University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance Parks and Recreation in University Place. This will be a project oriented foundation to form a public private partnership between the University Place City. Its purpose is to oversee projects for the enhancement of our local parks and recreation.

Our First project is an inclusive playground in University Place. A meeting to update the community on the process of the playground is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13th at 7 pm at Curtis Junior High School Library, 3725 Grandview Dr University Place. Anyone interested in this project should plan to attend.