City of Puyallup social media post.

Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Our Fall quarter begins Thursday, September 29 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Classes are 6:00 – 7:30PM. FMI cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics….