Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy.

Gear up for Pierce County’s Touch-A-Truck event

Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland.

Kids of all ages are welcome to climb, sit, and honk horns of various types of trucks and large vehicles that serve Pierce County. This free community event features first responder vehicles, semi-trucks, tractors, military vehicles, school buses, the Pierce County Sheriff SWAT Team, the Pierce County Marine Service Unit, a Zamboni and more.

A quiet hour will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. to accommodate sensory sensitive participants. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the Touch-A-Truck website.

Kidz Kraze returns to Chambers Creek

Kidz Kraze Festival is coming back to Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place on Sept. 10!

Featuring bouncy houses, games, activities, crafts and food trucks, this free community event is a great way for families with children ages 3-12 to celebrate the last days of summer.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Kidz Kraze website.