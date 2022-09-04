 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – The Suburban Times

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

You may call, text, or chat 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL). It will be confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

Services are available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 250 languages. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and TTY users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.

You can dial 988 if you are having:

  • Thoughts of suicide
  • Mental health crises
  • Substance use concerns
  • Any other kind of emotional distress
  • You can also dial 988 if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

For more information, please visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

