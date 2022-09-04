988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

You may call, text, or chat 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL). It will be confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

Services are available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 250 languages. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and TTY users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.

You can dial 988 if you are having:

Thoughts of suicide

Mental health crises

Substance use concerns

Any other kind of emotional distress

You can also dial 988 if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

For more information, please visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

The post 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.