7th St NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closure – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on September 6th for new asphalt installation. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection will be closed until the 2nd week of September, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.

When

Intersection closure: Tuesday September 6th, from 5am until 3:30pm

Sidewalk closures: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through second week of September. Pedestrians crossing the railroad tracks should use the 5th St crossing.

Starting Wednesday, September 7th, daytime shoulder work on West Stewart Ave will be performed Monday through Friday from 8:15am until 3pm, Monday through Friday, with minimal traffic impacts.

Where

7th St NW and W Stewart Ave

More