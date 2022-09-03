Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.
PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.
Tools for Students includes in-depth research tools, biographies, science experiments, math picture books and many other resources. Access to all of these resources is free with a Pierce County library card (www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502).
“Tools for Students is a great resource to set students up for success at all ages and grade levels,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “When students are stuck on an assignment or need assistance with their FAFSA, live tutors can review and provide feedback or guidance.”
Tools for Students:
- CultureGrams: Learn about 190 cultures from around the world without leaving home. Includes information on history, geography and customs.
- Gale Biography in Context: Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines and websites.
- Gale in Context for Elementary, Middle and High School: Learn with a combination of reference content with age-appropriate videos, newspapers, magazines and primary sources. Categories cover a range of the most-studied topics including cultures, government, people, U.S. and more.
- Gale Opposing Viewpoints in Context: Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics.
- Gale Presents: Take practice tests and learn from study guides to prepare for standardized tests, including the SAT and GED.
- Homework Help: Speak with professional real-time, online tutors and get expert help on essays, calculus, WAFSA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid) and FAFSA.
- Research Rocket: Articles from familiar kids’ magazines and news sources. Search by topic and reading level.
- Science Online from Infobase: Discover experiments, videos, biographies and science research.
- Pronunciator: Learn more than 160 languages.
- SIRS Discoverer: Access research for middle and elementary school students incorporating articles from 1,400+ publications and selected topic websites.
- Science to Go backpacks: STEAM books and activities for grades K-5 in backpacks.
Leave a Reply