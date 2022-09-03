Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.

Tools for Students includes in-depth research tools, biographies, science experiments, math picture books and many other resources. Access to all of these resources is free with a Pierce County library card (www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502).

“Tools for Students is a great resource to set students up for success at all ages and grade levels,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “When students are stuck on an assignment or need assistance with their FAFSA, live tutors can review and provide feedback or guidance.”

Tools for Students: