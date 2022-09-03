PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies.

“We’re very grateful to the faculty and staff all over campus who have made time to participate in this process,” said PLU Provost Joanna Gregson. “A restructure of this magnitude is an intensive endeavor, and this work has required significant commitment, flexibility, and labor.”

The academic restructure was approved by the faculty in December 2021 and by the PLU Board of Regents in February 2022. While formally being implemented this summer, the work will continue into next year.

After the four-college model was approved, the Provost’s Academic Council facilitated a process by which academic programs each determined which college they would join. The final organizational roster of the four colleges is available here.

“This new model will improve our administrative efficiency – while recognizing our academic strengths and the specialized work performed by each of the colleges and their academic sub-units,” said PLU Provost Joanna Gregson.

In May, PLU Regents ratified the appointment of the deans who will lead the four colleges. Ann Auman will serve as dean of the College of Natural Sciences. Cameron Bennett will serve as the dean of the College of Professional Studies. David Ward will serve as dean of the College of Health Professions. Patricia Bixel will serve as interim dean of the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences. Among other responsibilities,the four college deans will provide direct supervision and strategic leadership for their respective colleges and support faculty achievement, development and excellence. As senior university leaders, they will also serve on the Provost’s academic council.

While retaining many current school, departmental and program formats, colleges may evaluate and perhaps modify their internal operations to best serve students and support faculty.

Browse PLU’s academic programs by college, level and type.

“With the four newly designed colleges and their subdivisions, we will continue our purposeful integration of liberal arts, professional studies, and civic engagement with contributions from each of the four colleges to the core curriculum,” said Gregson. “Liberal arts education will remain the common foundation for students across all four colleges, as will PLU’s commitment to integrating socially impactful civic engagement across its community of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners.”

A wide variety of additional efforts connected to the restructure are underway across campus, including but not limited to revisions to the faculty governance system, analyzing how workloads are distributed between academic administrators and professional staff, and exploring interconnections between the programs forming each new college to see where curricular or other opportunities might be possible.

PLU’s Four Academic Colleges

College of Health Professions

Kinesiology

Marriage and Family Therapy

Nursing

Social Work

College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences

Anthropology

Chinese Studies

Economics

English

Gender, Sexuality and Race Studies

Global Studies

History

Holocaust & Genocide Studies

Individualized Major

Languages and Literatures

Master of Fine Arts

Native American & Indigenous Studies

Philosophy

Political Science

Publishing & Printing Arts

Religion

Sociology & Criminal Justice

STEM Education Minor

College of Natural Sciences

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Environmental Studies

Geosciences

Mathematics

Physics

Psychology

College of Professional Studies

Business

Communication, Media & Design Arts

Education

Innovation Studies

Music

Theatre & Dance

Note: General Education, First Year Experience and International Honors will continue to reside under the Office of the Provost.

Read the rest of the announcement at the PLU website.