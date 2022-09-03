Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Tacoma, WA – On Wednesday, September 7, at 6:00pm PT, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall.

“It’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join my upcoming telephone town hall to learn more about my ongoing work to cut costs for working families and protect our democracy, and to get your questions answered.”

Press are welcome to join.

Telephone Town Hall – Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:00pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:00pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District can sign-up for the telephone town hall or listen to the event live online at kilmer.house.gov/LIVE. Residents who sign-up through kilmer.house.gov/LIVE will automatically receive a call on September 7 at approximately 6:00pm PT.