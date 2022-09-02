Youth Basketball Registration Open Now – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Metro Parks invites 3-6 year old’s to learn the basics of basketball! Learn how to dribble, pass and shoot!! Parents are encouraged to stay for activity and watch their kids grow and prepare for school age sports!

Triple Impact 3 on 3

Registration: Open now thru Sep. 23

Triple Impact Coaching is hosting a 3 on 3 Developmental League at the Eastside Community Center. The league is open to 3rd-5th grade boys and girls.

Click here to learn more and register.