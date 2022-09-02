September is Puget Sound Starts Here Month – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Across Puget Sound, cities and counties are coming together this September to celebrate Puget Sound Starts Here Month. Puget Sound is our economic powerhouse, provides endless recreational opportunities, and is home to incredible, iconic and irreplaceable animals. It’s also in trouble.

We say Puget Sound Starts Here because every single day, pollutants from our neighborhoods flow through storm drains to nearby creeks, streams and lakes, which flow into Puget Sound. We rely on clean water for our wellbeing and so do salmon, orcas and other wildlife that live in our shared habitat.

What we do here has an impact on our local waterways and, eventually, on Puget Sound. Join us this month and help raise awareness and by committing to at least one action that will protect our water quality. By making small changes to our daily activities, we can keep this pollution out of our Puget Sound.

Keep an eye out for information on actions you can take this month, and every month! Updates and articles will be posted in this newsletter, but also check out the Puget Sound Starts Here website, or specifically their Care Care Take Action page, and their PSSH Facebook page to get started.