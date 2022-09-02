Road work coming to Lake Louise area – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood news story.

Starting the week of Sept. 5, 2022 road crews will be in the Lake Louise area “chip sealing” select roadways to help preserve the roadway.

The map below outlines what roads will be impacted by this work. They include:

Lake Louise Drive SW from Holden Drive SW both directions around the lake to 101 st Street SW ending at its intersection with Farwest Drive SW

Street SW ending at its intersection with Farwest Drive SW Holden Road SW from Lake Louise Drive to Washington Boulevard SW

Farwest Drive SW from Military Road SW to 120 th Street SW

Street SW 112 th Street SW from Holden Road SW to 105 th Street SW

Street SW from Holden Road SW to 105 Street SW 115 th Street SW from Military Road SW to Holden Road SW

Street SW from Military Road SW to Holden Road SW 119 th Street SW from Masonic Road SW to Holden Road SW and from Holden Road SW to Military Road SW

Street SW from Masonic Road SW to Holden Road SW and from Holden Road SW to Military Road SW 120 th Street SW from Farwest Drive to Military Road SW

Street SW from Farwest Drive to Military Road SW Masonic Drive SW from Farwest Drive SW to Military Road SW

Washington Boulevard SW between Holden Road SW to Military Road SW

Road crews began removing lane markings and roadway reflectors Sept. 1, 2022 and will continue that work including repairing cracks to prepare the roads for the work next week. When roads are chip sealed, liquid asphalt is spread and rock chips dropped down. The rock chips remain uncovered for a few days after they are dropped, allowing vehicles to press the chips into the asphalt base. Then, a layer of liquefied asphalt is applied on top of the chips locking them in place.

Traffic markings and roadway reflectors will be replaced during the week of Sept. 12, 2022.

During construction, expect temporary lane closures. Road sweeping will happen to remove as much loose rock as possible. All traffic should use caution, and motorcycles should use extreme caution, during this work due to loose rocks.

Please avoid parking cars on the roadway shoulder during construction.

Chip sealing is a cost effective method of preserving the roadway with minimal impacts to the public.

Thank you for your patience during this work.

View the map below to see which roads will be chip sealed. The map is interactive, so zoom in and out to see more details. Click on a route to read what stretch of roadway will be sealed.