Local Animal Shelter Volunteer Nominated for Volunteer Award of Excellence – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Linda Santos has been volunteering at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for almost 10 years and helps make it possible for thousands of local pet owners to have access to pet food in times of need.

Linda helps with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Pet Food Pantry, which supplies pet food to those who are in temporary need of dog or cat food. More information about the shelter’s Pet Food Pantry can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/services-resources/pet-food-pantry.

“Working in animal welfare is really about the people. People who need companionship, or assistance to pay their vet bills, and most of all want to keep their pets through their entire lives,” says Santos. “When someone calls me and says they’re sharing their dinner of Spaghetti-os with their dog (or cat), I run to the store and take them some pet food.”

Thanks to Linda’s role within the shelter’s Pet Food Pantry and the Senior Pet Food Pantry Delivery program, she has been nominated for Mud Bay’s 2022 Volunteer Award of Excellence!

Winners will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize and Mud Bay will also donate $1,000 to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Voting closes September 5th and votes can be submitted on Mud Bay’s website at: visit.mudbay.com/vae

To vote for Linda, choose the Group C dropdown under “Washington Animal Welfare Shelters & Organizations” to select her name.