Youth Soccer Registration Open Now through Sept. 16 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Youth Soccer is offered as a part of Beyond the Bell. To sign up for the program with afterschool practices go to COMPASS (the TPS Family App) and look for Beyond the Bell.

If your child does not attend Tacoma Public Schools, or if you would prefer a later practice schedule (held 5-6 pm or 6-7 pm instead of afterschool) CLICK HERE and sign up for community leagues on the Metro Parks website. These teams practice later but play games on Saturday with all of the Beyond the Bell teams.