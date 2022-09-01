What’s UP with Biz – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Several University Place City Council Members, Dobler Management personnel and City staff were on hand as a ceremonial tear down of the old Red Apple Market at 2526 Crystal Springs Rd. W., took place on Aug. 19. Plans call for the four-acre property to be developed into a mixed-use project with commercial spaces and approximately 300 market-rate apartments.

The property was purchased earlier this year by Dobler Management, which currently owns and manages 950 units across 11 multi-family sites in University Place. Redevelopment of the site has been a priority of City staff for some time, especially since it had become an eyesore for the neighborhood.

Because the building was constructed in 1957, the structure must undergo thorough hazardous material abatement. Complete demolition is slated to occur in September. Construction should begin sometime in 2024.

Photo caption: U.P. Mayor Steve Worthington and fellow City Council Members Javier Figueroa, Kent Keel, Denise McCluskey, and Stan Flemming, along with Kathy Dobler and David Dearth from Dobler Management, plus City Manager Steve Sugg and other city staff, were on-hand to take part in early demolition work at the old Red Apple Market.