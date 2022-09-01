Pandemic Sparked Shift in Workforce Development – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.

Over the past four decades, local workforce boards across the country have functioned as reliable entities that communities can count on, ensuring that there is somewhere to go when job seekers need support and employers are seeking skilled workers. Workforce boards are not typically found in the spotlight but tend to serve as the backbone of critical workforce development efforts in regions across every state in the country.

This has certainly been true for WorkForce Central over the years as we’ve balanced our roles as convener, steward of funds, distributor of real-time data and knowledge, and administrator of the Pierce County WorkSource system. And while that work has been transformative in many ways, we were called to order in 2020 in a way we had never been before. That call has irrevocably reframed the foundation of our work.

