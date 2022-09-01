 KBTC’s Northwest Now talks ‘Back to School’ with Superintendent Chris Reykdal – The Suburban Times

KBTC’s Northwest Now talks ‘Back to School’ with Superintendent Chris Reykdal

Bates Technical College announcement.

It’s late summer and that means that kids and their parents are getting ready to head back to the classroom.  On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll talk to OSPI Superintendent Chris Reykdal and two local school district superintendents about concerns for this upcoming school year, including low test scores, school safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and teacher shortages.  

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. 

You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

