Feeding a Hungry Community: UP/Fircrest Rotary Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of University Place/Fircrest story.

The Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest (Rotary of UP-Fircrest) gathered donations of 2,651 pounds of food from shoppers at Green Firs Safeway for donation to the Families Unlimited Food Bank. This marks the second year of cooperation with Safeway at Green Firs during an August food drive.

According to Rotary Club food drive coordinator Frank Erickson, the food drive exceeded last year’s per capita club member totals. Peanut butter was the primary target, but many other canned and dry goods were donated as well. The food drive was held the last two weekends of August, just in time to fill lunch boxes for kids returning to school.

Families Unlimited Network food bank is located at 2610 Sunset Drive West in University Place. On September 6, 7 and 8 it is hosting its annual Virtual Fundraiser to feed families in the UP/Fircrest community. The fund raiser website can be found at www.familiesunlimitednetwork.org/

The Rotary Club of UP-Fircrest is currently holding regular meetings on Zoom at 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Plans are in the making to meet in person as soon as a suitable venue can be found. In person social meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the Club web page at www.tacomanarrowsrotary.org/. (The club was recently renamed to more closely fit its service area.)