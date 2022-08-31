Taiko Drums in Old Town Park Sept 10 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park Tacoma Sept 10 at 4:00pm
CHIKIRI and team, and The School of TAIKO, perform exciting and beautiful Japanese Taiko Drums. The drum group and the school, based in Seattle/Bellevue, were founded in 2009 by professional Taiko performers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi.
We’ll be sitting on the lawn so bring chairs or blankets and perhaps a picnic!
- Saturday September 10th at 4:00pm
- Outdoors at Old Town Park
- This event is FREE, all are welcome
- Masks are optional
More information at: classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/
