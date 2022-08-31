 Taiko Drums in Old Town Park Sept 10 – The Suburban Times

Taiko Drums in Old Town Park Sept 10

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park Tacoma Sept 10 at 4:00pm

CHIKIRI and team, and The School of TAIKO, perform exciting and beautiful Japanese Taiko Drums. The drum group and the school, based in Seattle/Bellevue, were founded in 2009 by professional Taiko performers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi.

We’ll be sitting on the lawn so bring chairs or blankets and perhaps a picnic!

  • Saturday September 10th at 4:00pm
  • Outdoors at Old Town Park
  • This event is FREE, all are welcome
  • Masks are optional

More information at: classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

