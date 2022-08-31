Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services.

Our COVID-19 case rate is the lowest we’ve seen since April. But with more people testing from home and not reporting results, that number has become less reliable. We’ll continue to monitor our numbers and update data we share to make sure it’s useful to you and your family.

And in case you missed it, we recently updated vaccine benefits on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:

6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On Aug. 30, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 85.5 for Aug. 14-20, which is:

23.6% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Aug. 7-13).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.6 for Aug. 12-18, which is:

Not a significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range Aug. 5-11).

We confirmed 631 cases and 7 deaths for Aug. 21-27:

A woman in her 70s from East Pierce.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Northern Tacoma- Western Slope.

A woman in her 50s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from Spanaway.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 217,460 cases and 1,499 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Aug. 27 is 90.

In the last 2 weeks:

12.7% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.0% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

40.7% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: