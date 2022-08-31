Our Supply Chain: How it affects all of us – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.
Tod Wolf from the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce will speak to Lakewood United Thursday, September 1st (7:30 am) at Bur’s Restaurant (and virtually).
Tod is the Chairman of the Board for the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and also helps plan city events as a member of the Arts Commission. If you have attended a Concert, Summer Festival or Film Festival in Lakewood, then know that Tod helped make these events happen. Tod is the Operations Manager at Robi’s Camera Center, Print Design Center & Custom Framing where he has shared his love for photography and design with others for the past 21 years.
You have an opportunity to listen to the latest information on:
- the current state of Lakewood’s Supply Chain and how it impacts all of us
- the challenges we are facing
- the plans being created to address those challenges
- Time will be given to respond to questions.
All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting.
Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.
If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com
Lakewood United is a 501c6 non-profit helping our citizens stay informed with facts.
