Our Supply Chain: How it affects all of us – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Tod Wolf from the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce will speak to Lakewood United Thursday, September 1st (7:30 am) at Bur’s Restaurant (and virtually).

Tod is the Chairman of the Board for the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and also helps plan city events as a member of the Arts Commission. If you have attended a Concert, Summer Festival or Film Festival in Lakewood, then know that Tod helped make these events happen. Tod is the Operations Manager at Robi’s Camera Center, Print Design Center & Custom Framing where he has shared his love for photography and design with others for the past 21 years.

You have an opportunity to listen to the latest information on:

the current state of Lakewood’s Supply Chain and how it impacts all of us

the challenges we are facing

the plans being created to address those challenges

Time will be given to respond to questions.

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting.

Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Lakewood United is a 501c6 non-profit helping our citizens stay informed with facts.