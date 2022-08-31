 Our Supply Chain: How it affects all of us – The Suburban Times

Our Supply Chain: How it affects all of us

Lakewood United announcement.

Tod Wolf from the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce will speak to Lakewood United Thursday, September 1st  (7:30 am) at Bur’s Restaurant (and virtually).

Tod is the Chairman of the Board for the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and also helps plan city events as a member of the Arts Commission.  If you have attended a Concert, Summer Festival or Film Festival in Lakewood, then know that Tod helped make these events happen. Tod is the Operations Manager at Robi’s Camera Center, Print Design Center & Custom Framing where he has shared his love for photography and design with others for the past 21 years.

You have an opportunity to listen to the latest information on:

  • the current state of Lakewood’s  Supply Chain and how it impacts all of us
  • the  challenges we are facing
  • the plans being created to address those challenges
  • Time will be given to respond to questions.

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting.

Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Lakewood United is a 501c6 non-profit helping our citizens stay informed with facts.

