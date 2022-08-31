New WorkSource Location Connects Workforce Services to East Pierce County – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central press release.

Puyallup, WA – WorkForce Central is expanding services for job seekers and businesses into the greater Pierce County community with the addition of a WorkSource Pierce site at South Hill Mall.

The new location offers workforce services five days a week and was launched as a pilot to assess whether expanding access to workforce services in the Puyallup community will lead to greater access and impact for job seekers and businesses. It will be open for one year and then evaluated to see if the response from the public warrants a permanent location. This expansion is driven by strong demand across Pierce County for the comprehensive workforce services offered through the WorkSource Pierce system.

The South Hill Mall WorkSource Office is staffed by service providers in the WorkSource Pierce network, which includes 22 organizations that provide a myriad of workforce training and resources to the community. There are computer terminals for job seekers to connect with WorkSource system providers, job search, submit resumes, and participate in virtual interviews. There is also space to meet with career coaches, education advisors, and other workforce service providers.

Customers can schedule to meet in person or virtually at the location through the scheduling portal on the WorkSource Pierce website. Also, employers can host recruiting and information sessions with additional support from our Business Solutions Team.

A variety of services are available each week as partners schedule programs and events in the shared space. The South Hill Mall location will allow WorkSource Pierce to host public hiring and resource events in this central East Pierce County location.

This pilot is part of WorkForce Central’s ongoing efforts to expand the reach of comprehensive workforce development to all communities in Pierce County.

“Our goal as a system of 22 workforce service providers is to increase access and remove barriers to education, training, and employment opportunities that are in direct alignment with our mission to build a skilled workforce to support employers and the local economy in Pierce County,” said Shellie Willis, Senior Director of Collective Impact.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13. The new site is located between Golden Corral and MultiCare on the east side of the mall.

For more information about WorkSource services in Pierce County and the new South Hill Mall WorkSource location, go to worksource-pierce.org.