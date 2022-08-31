Closing soon! GATHER: 27 Years of Hilltop Artists at the Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

This is it — your last chance to experience GATHER: 27 Years of Hilltop Artists!

This exciting exhibit, closing September 4th at the Tacoma Art Museum, features art from Hilltop Artists alums and friends, and was curated by alum and teaching artist Trenton Quiocho.

GATHER artists include: Douglas Jan Burgess II, Dale Chihuly, Candida Delgadillo, Taylor Haunhorst, Daria Hembree, Jessica Hogan, Dani Kaes, Cassandra Kuring, Emily Martin, Jason McDonald, Jason Mouer, Shayne Nutter, Trenton Quiocho, David Rios, Luis Sanchez, Samantha Scalise, Italo Scanga, Evan Schauss, Zane Scott, Ellye Sevier, Tony Sorgenfrei, Jesse Sorgenfrei, Jack Spitzer, Edgar Valentine, and Jacob Willcox.

Join us Thursday, September 1st for the last chance to GATHER during Neighborhood Nights at Tacoma Art Museum!

This closing celebration is free and will feature live music from DJ Chris, drink and treats in the TAM Cafe, and a Hilltop Artists vendor market. Don’t miss out on exclusive Hilltop Artists x eTc x TAM Pop-Up! Come party with us to celebrate the closing of GATHER: 27 Years of Hilltop Artists.

5 – 8 PM: Live music from DJ Chris

5 – 8 PM: Hilltop Artists x eTc x TAM Pop-Up in TAM Studio

5 – 7:30 PM: Hilltop Artists vendors Daria Hembree, Sam Scalise, Heather Cornelius, Doug Burgess, Mary Patton, and Luis Sanchez sell their creations in the TAM Lobby.

6:30-7 PM: Final GATHER tour led by exhibition curator, Trenton Quiocho

Learn more here.