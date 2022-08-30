Beyond the Bell Session 1 Registration is Open – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Clubs, Activities, and Sports at Your School – and Field Trips to Fun Destinations!

Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer Beyond the Bell to let you choose from more activities at your school than ever before. Choose from options offered before and after school, on data days, and during school breaks.

Everything is all in one place. Go to COMPASS (the TPS Family App) and the activities page.

You will find descriptions and schedules for all activities offered at your school. Check for free opportunities and discounts.

Beyond the Bell is in elementary schools and Club Beyond is in middle schools across Tacoma Public Schools, powered by community partners.

SIGN UP TODAY!

Flexible Pricing: 2022-2023 School Year

Beyond the Bell partners want to ensure that every student has access to affordable after school experiences.

When you register, you will see three payment options per session.

• $96 per club/activity/sport

• Reduced-price Lunch: $48 per club/activity/sport

• Free Lunch: $0 per club/activity/sport

These programs are offered below cost, thanks to Tacoma Creates and a host of community funding partners. Further discounts are available for students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches. Learn how to apply.

Every dollar paid goes directly to the Beyond the Bell program, helping make activities more affordable and accessible for every child. Cost should never be a barrier for any family, so further fee waiver assistance/scholarships are available to help. Learn more.

The average cost per activity is $320. Discounted rates are offered thanks to Tacoma Creates, private philanthropy, City of Tacoma, Pierce County, Greentrike, Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools and individual donors – providing resources to help reduce fees for ALL Tacoma families.

Session 1: September 26 – November 18

Registration: Open now thru September 16

Learn more here.