The Tacoma Youth Symphony Association Invites Young Musicians to Audition – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Youth Symphony Association Invites Young Musicians to Audition

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Symphony Association.

Come join us for our 2022-2023 60th Anniversary Season! We invite instrumental musicians, grade 1 – age 21 to audition for TYSA.

Why the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association? For 60 years we have empowered young musicians and challenged them to joyfully pursue excellence – artistically and beyond. We have seen the transformation that mastering a classical instrument does for a young person’s confidence. At TYSA, we provide a nurturing and inclusive environment for students to blossom not just as musicians, but as people – because every young person is worth our full investment to become all they can be.

TYSA will be holding auditions throughout the fall. For more information or to fill out the audition application go to www.tysamusic.org.

