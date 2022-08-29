Florence B. Kilworth Foundation awards grant to Making a Difference Foundation – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks to serve the BIPOC community in Pierce and South King Counties.

The vision of the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food while erasing the stigma and judgment many people face when seeking help. The food bank offers clients a choice in the food they receive so it will best fit their tastes, backgrounds, and dietary needs. All food is free and there is never a fee to access our food bank, our services, or even receive delivery.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO says, “for every dollar donated for food, we can provide five meals to individuals and families in need. With more than 59,000 people being served per month, every dollar makes a huge difference to those we help. Every donation matters and is greatly appreciated.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank serves the Eastside Tacoma area with onsite food and food box delivery throughout Pierce and South King Counties. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation is an independent non-profit organization located in Phoenix, Arizona. The foundation, which was established in 1978, provides grants to organizations that support a wide range of charitable programs. MUFG Union Bank acts as a trustee of the foundation.