See Oregon Koto-Kai Perform Sept. 4 at Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

See Oregon Koto-Kai Perform Sept. 4 at Lakewold Gardens

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Oregon Koto-Kai invites you to a special musical journey (Sunday, Sept. 4, 3-5 pm) in the beautiful and peaceful Lakewold Gardens. Watch and listen as Mitsuki Dazai, Josh Faber-Hammond, Amy Shoemaker, and Rena Takahashi perform a new program of koto ensemble music in 3 parts. The three parts are classical Japanese music, contemporary music, and Western music.

The Koto, or 13-string zither, has over a thousand-year history in Japan. The structure of the instrument is simple yet has so many possibilities. At Strings Across Time and Space, Music from Home guests will learn how koto music has adapted through the flow of time, tradition and space itself.

Guests will also get to enjoy a delicious bite from Uwajimaya provided by Food from Home sponsors.

There’s still time to get tickets! View the program and purchase tickets here.

