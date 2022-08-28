7th ST NW and W Stewart Ave Intersection Closures – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave one night to dig a trench across the road for the underground conduit to be installed. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection will be closed until the 2nd week of September, in preparation for installing the 4-way traffic lights.

When

Intersection closure: Monday, August 29, 2022, from 9pm until 5am

Sidewalk closures: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through second week of September.

Pedestrians crossing the railroad tracks should use the 5th St crossing.

Daytime shoulder work on W Stewart Ave will be performed Monday August 25th Monday through

Friday September 16th, 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday, with minimal traffic impacts.

Where

7th St NW and W Stewart Ave

(See map attached)

More

Signed detours will be in place.

The work may create noise impacts.

As described in previous alerts, on-street parking is restricted on Stewart Ave near 7th Street NW.