TPD welcomes new officers – The Suburban Times

TPD welcomes new officers August 27, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Tacoma Police Department social media post. Deputy Chief Junger welcomes new Tacoma Police Department Officers Robertson, Henry and Vega at today’s graduation from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Welcome to TPD Officers! Deputy Chief Junger welcomes new Tacoma Police Department Officers Robertson, Henry and Vega at today's graduation from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Welcome to TPD Officers! pic.twitter.com/3vtsDXZj7U— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) August 25, 2022
