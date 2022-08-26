Overnight I-5 lane closures signal start of HOV lanes opening in Tacoma, Fife – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Nighttime drivers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife will want to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to work zones.

Through Sunday, Aug. 28, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on I-5. The closures allow crews to install final lane striping and remove temporary barrier. This work will open new I-5 HOV lanes from the King County line to State Route 16.

What to expect:

10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26

Crews will close the left lane on northbound I-5 from the SR 16 interchange to Port of Tacoma Road. The eastbound SR 16 HOV lane to northbound I-5 will also close.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 the left lane and the new northbound I-5 HOV lane will open from eastbound SR 16, across the Puyallup River into King County.

9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27

Overnight travelers will see up to three lanes closed on southbound I-5 starting near the King County line to the 54th Avenue interchange.

Lane closures begin at 9 p.m. with three lanes closed at 11:59 p.m.

The southbound I-5 exit 137 to 54th Avenue East will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Rolling slowdowns on southbound I-5 will be in place during overnight hours.

All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and the new southbound I-5 HOV lane will connect from the King County line to SR 16 in Gig Harbor.

The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to pay attention to work zones and avoid driving distracted.

This is the final project in the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program that connects HOV lanes on I-5 from King County to SR 16 in Gig Harbor.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.