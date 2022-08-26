East L Street Bridge in Tacoma closed Saturday night, Aug. 27 to install lane markings – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Tacoma residents who live or work near the intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street will want to plan for additional travel time the night of Saturday, Aug. 27.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the intersections to finish installing permanent lane markings on the new East L Street bridge.

Crews will close the East L Street bridge, including the intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street, from 10 p.m. Aug. 27 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. A signed detour will be in place.

The new bridge opened to travelers using temporary lane markings on Friday, Aug. 19. This closure allows for installation of permanent striping.

The new East L Street bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.