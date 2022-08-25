Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services.

Our COVID-19 case rate also continues to fall. But that number has become less reliable. Because so many people test at home and don’t report the results, we know we are tracking only a fraction of the cases in our community.

We’ll keep a close eye on these numbers and update data we share to make sure it’s useful to you and your family. If you test positive at home, call the state at (800) 525-0127 to report your results.

On Aug. 23, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 106.5 for Aug. 7-13, which is:

17.2% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: July 31-Aug. 6).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.3 for Aug. 5-11, which is:

38.2% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 29-Aug. 4).

We confirmed 672 cases and 8 deaths for Aug. 14-20:

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 50s from South Pierce.

A man in his 50s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.

A man in his 90s from Southwest Pierce.

A woman in her 80s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 80s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 216,633 cases and 1,492 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Aug. 20 is 96.

In the last 2 weeks:

14.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.0% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.2% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

39.8% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: