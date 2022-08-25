Lakewood Council Corner: Aug. 22, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Did you know that in 2020 and 2021 more than 1,400 companies either started or relocated to Lakewood?

At its Study Session Monday, the Lakewood City Council heard from Community and Economic Development Department staff, who provided an update on economic development in the community and progress made by the department in the last couple of years – including new businesses coming in.

View the report. (Beginning on page 4.)

Second Biennial Review of Downtown Subarea Plan

This year the Planning Commission conducted its biennial review of the 2018 Downtown Subarea Plan and related planning documents. In the review the commission made recommendations for Council consideration for how to review the plan going forward. The recommendations include:

The next review be done as part of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan review, instead of a separate process.

Following the 2024 Comprehensive Plan review, frequency of the Downtown Subarea Plan review move to every five years, compared to the current every two years.

If urgent, time sensitive issues are identified, it is recommended they be incorporated and considered with the city’s annual Comprehensive Plan review cycle.

As expected, economic activity and development projects in the Downtown subarea, just like the rest of the city, were negatively affected by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. Overall, Lakewood development activity began to pick up in 2021 and continues to do so in 2022, as demonstrated by an increase in city permits and fees revenue seen in the first quarter.

View the report (Beginning on page 44.)

Tree Preservation Code Update

In its second review of the proposed Tree Preservation Code update, Council members received answers to questions raised at the Aug. 8, 2022 study session. Members also heard options for amending city code to include more tree protection and information about the creation of an urban forestry program and what that could look like.

Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. on the proposed updates.

Read the update (Beginning on page 196.)

Watch the full meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.