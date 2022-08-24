Marco J. Heidner Foundation awards grant to Making a Difference – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation press release.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,000 from The Marco J. Heidner Foundation for the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. The funding will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks and then be given way to individuals and families most in need.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank works to provide quality healthy food to those in need and eliminate the stigma of asking for and receiving help. More and more people are coming to the food bank at a time when the economy is unstable, and the prices of basic necessities have skyrocketed over the past year. Currently, more than 59,000 people being helped per month. “The level of service needed and being provided is unprecedented for our organization. Donations like this grant from The Marco J. Heidner Foundation help us continue our services. It really does take the support from all levels of the community,” stated Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO.

Making A Difference Foundation’s vision for the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food and doing so with respect and divinity to all. All food provided is free to those experiencing hunger or food scarcity. It is currently open 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Marco J. Heidner Foundation provides funding to charitable organizations for many different types of programs. The foundation is based out of Everett, WA and funding is administered through MUFG Union Bank as a trustee of the foundation.