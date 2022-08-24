 Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day, October 1 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day, October 1

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

Mark down Saturday October 1st from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM for the next Community day at Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area.

Organized by Clover Park Rotary, our community is working to restore this area and make better public access.

We plan to:

  • Clean up the parking and picnic area
  • Poor cement for one more picnic table and add animal tracks through the slab
  • Weed Wack the fence line and pick up road garbage
  • Plant more species in our new indigenous garden interpretative area
  • Continue the battle against the ever invasive Scotch broom
  • Painting the interpretative building by the parking lot

We will have something for every age and ability (including snacks).

For more information contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com volunteer coordinator.

