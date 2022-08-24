Follow Tacoma’s Biennial Budget process – The Suburban Times

Follow Tacoma’s Biennial Budget process August 24, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of Tacoma social media post. Wondering where we are in the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget development process? Details, including an updated budget process timeline, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment Wondering where we are in the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget development process? Details, including an updated budget process timeline, are available at t.co/0I8OJhprdQ. #tacoma pic.twitter.com/3Y0wf9PNxg— City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) August 22, 2022
