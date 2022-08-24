 Follow Tacoma’s Biennial Budget process – The Suburban Times

Follow Tacoma’s Biennial Budget process

City of Tacoma social media post.

Wondering where we are in the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget development process? Details, including an updated budget process timeline, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment

