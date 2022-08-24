East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone.

At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.

The lane closure is needed so crews can install an updated stormwater drainage system near Bay Street. The work is part of the project that built the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge.

What to expect:

The right lane closure will be in place around the clock until noon, Friday, Sept. 2.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the lane will reopen.

Crews will close the right lane again at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 through 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9.

Drivers will use the left lane on East 27th Street to move around the closure. Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.