2022 Tacoma Junior Open Sept. 10 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Meadow Park Golf Course.

The mission of the Tacoma Junior Open is to bring those in the community together for a competitive but inclusive tournament setting. Whether this is your first tournament, or you want to play more tournament golf, or you are a high-level competitive player looking for more opportunities to compete – the Tacoma Junior Open is for you!

Entry deadline: Sept. 5, 2022

Cancellation deadline to receive a full-refund: Sept. 1, 2022

Tee times and rules sheets: Sept. 6, 2022

Williams 9 division

Limited to 60 participants

Entry Fee: $40

Championship 18 division

Limited to 80 participants

Entry Fee: $65

Please be sure to select the correct division when registering.

For any additional questions please contact Head Golf Professional, Mitch Girard, PGA, at mitchell.girard@tacomaparks.com or Director of Golf, Erik Haag, PGA at erikh@tacomaparks.com.

Register here.