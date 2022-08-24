2022 Tacoma Junior Open Sept. 10 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Meadow Park Golf Course.
The mission of the Tacoma Junior Open is to bring those in the community together for a competitive but inclusive tournament setting. Whether this is your first tournament, or you want to play more tournament golf, or you are a high-level competitive player looking for more opportunities to compete – the Tacoma Junior Open is for you!
Entry deadline: Sept. 5, 2022
Cancellation deadline to receive a full-refund: Sept. 1, 2022
Tee times and rules sheets: Sept. 6, 2022
Williams 9 division
- Limited to 60 participants
- Entry Fee: $40
Championship 18 division
- Limited to 80 participants
- Entry Fee: $65
Please be sure to select the correct division when registering.
For any additional questions please contact Head Golf Professional, Mitch Girard, PGA, at mitchell.girard@tacomaparks.com or Director of Golf, Erik Haag, PGA at erikh@tacomaparks.com.
