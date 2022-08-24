 2022 Tacoma Junior Open Sept. 10 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2022 Tacoma Junior Open Sept. 10

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Meadow Park Golf Course.

The mission of the Tacoma Junior Open is to bring those in the community together for a competitive but inclusive tournament setting. Whether this is your first tournament, or you want to play more tournament golf, or you are a high-level competitive player looking for more opportunities to compete – the Tacoma Junior Open is for you!

Entry deadline: Sept. 5, 2022

Cancellation deadline to receive a full-refund: Sept. 1, 2022

Tee times and rules sheets: Sept. 6, 2022

Williams 9 division

  • Limited to 60 participants
  • Entry Fee: $40

Championship 18 division

  • Limited to 80 participants
  • Entry Fee: $65

Please be sure to select the correct division when registering.

For any additional questions please contact Head Golf Professional, Mitch Girard, PGA, at mitchell.girard@tacomaparks.com or Director of Golf, Erik Haag, PGA at erikh@tacomaparks.com.

Register here.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.