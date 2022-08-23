PhotoWalk in Tacoma August 26 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by robis Lakewood Camera.

When photographing historic buildings and landmarks, you have the opportunity to tell the story of that place through the photographic medium. However, one of the biggest challenges in doing so is figuring out how to tell that story in a unique way. Join us for a photo walk in Downtown Tacoma, where we will workshop various types of photographs, angles, and treatments that will make more meaningful photos of the places you visit while revealing their stories. Attendees will also receive:

$25 robis LAKEWOOD Camera store gift card

TAMRON Event-only Lens specials

Coupon discount package valued at over $100

Click here to get tickets.