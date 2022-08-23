‘Meet Your Army Day’ at JBLM Aug. 25 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its doors on Aug. 25 for “Meet Your Army Day,” an open house showcasing Army life and educating the public about career options, incentives and opportunities to serve.

Hosted by America’s First Corps, Meet Your Army Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JBLM’s Cowan Stadium. It will be open to the public and tailored to young people exploring their educational and career options.

“We are excited to welcome the public onto Joint Base Lewis-McChord for this fun and informative event,” said Col. Joey Sullinger, America’s First Corps public affairs officer. “JBLM is home to the largest array of active Army units on the West Coast, so it is an ideal place to highlight our world-class Soldiers, our wide variety of career options and the many opportunities for personal and professional advancement in the U.S. Army.”

Guests will be able to speak with Soldiers in various career fields such as intelligence, medicine, aviation, infantry, engineering, IT/cyber, logistics, military police, artillery and special operations.

“The Army allows our young women and men the opportunity to choose careers that align with their passions, whether they’re interested in STEM, the arts, service or adventure,” said Lt. Col. Bryan S. Whittier, commander of the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion. “We are excited to be able to show everyone who comes to this event what the Army has to offer them specifically.”

There will be displays of Army vehicles and equipment, including the Black Hawk helicopter, Stryker armored vehicle, EOD bomb disposal gear, artillery, firefighting equipment and more.

Visitors will also see military working dogs, try out the Army’s workout equipment and enjoy some games in the Army’s eSports gaming trailer, provided by the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion. Local recruiters will be on-site to answer questions about current enlistment bonuses, education benefits and other career incentives.