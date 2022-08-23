Lakewood’s Phase 2 (Washington Blvd) Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

All of the storm drainage along Washington Blvd between Edgewood and Vernon will be completed by the end of the month. This includes the largest infiltration system installed by the City, a water quality treatment unit for stormwater prior to discharge to Carp Lake, and a new conveyance system to replace the existing conveyance system that has been structurally deficient for at least 10 years. A graphic below shows the system that the contractor has been installing for the past few weeks.

Following installation of the storm drainage system, the contractor will need to install the water main, street lighting conduit, and irrigation in this section prior to grading for the curbs. After they pour the curbs, they can pour the roundabout at Washington and Edgewood and sidewalks. Once that is all complete, the contractor can pave the roadway section between North Gate/Nottingham and Washington/Vernon.