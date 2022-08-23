Hylebos Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled August 24 and 25 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, from 6 AM to 6 PM on both days.

During these time frames, all lanes will be closed to traffic until work is complete, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.